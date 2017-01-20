Weekend family fun - January 20-22

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 20 January 2017

Check out all the fun family activities you can be a part of this weekend!

Roblin Park Winter Carnival

The Roblin Park Winter Carnival continues throughout the weekend, with a wide range of family-friendly activities. On Friday, catch the fireworks and get some hot chocolate! Tomorrow is the Family Fun Day, kicking off at 9:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. Sunday is the final day of the carnival, with sleigh rides and a chance to win $15,000 from All Canadian Renovations.

Details: Roblin Park Winter Carnival - on now

NASA Moon Rock Exhibit

Head to the Manitoba Museum and check out the Science Gallery to see a real moon rock from the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon. Learn more about our moon and have fun while doing it! The exhibit is included with regular admission to the Science Gallery

Details: Exhibit runs from December 15, 2016, to June 25, 2017, Manitoba Museum, $11 adults, $7.50 child (3-11)

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Family Day takes place every Sunday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Explore the museum with their family-friendly scavenger hunt and takes you through the galleries. Learn about First Nations Cree beading between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the Indigenous Perspectives gallery. Or help build a mosaic in honor of the survivors and lives that were lost in residential schools between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Details: Every Sunday, Canadien Museum for Human Rights, $5 admission (until January 31), children under 7 free

Arctic Glacier Winter Park

Head to the works to participate in a bunch of free programming every Sunday, including horse-drawn wagon rides (from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.), snowboard instruction (1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.), and learn about making bannock with who elders from the indigenous community (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). You can also lace up your skates and hit the ice trails, or walk down to the river and skate on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

Details: Every Sunday, The Forks, free