Warm Up With the City of Winnipeg

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 16 December 2016

With the extreme cold warnings being issued, the City of Winnipeg is letting residents know that they can find relief from the cold at multiple City of Winnipeg facilities.

Most of southern Manitoba is currently covered in extreme cold warnings, and the cold temperature isn't about to let up. The City of Winnipeg is advising residents to come in and warm up in civic facilities during regular operating hours, whether that's weekdays or weekends.

Places that you can warm up include the public libraries, swimming pools, and leisure centers. You can call 311, or email [email protected] to find out more information.

The City also has released tips for staying safe and warm in winter.

Here are some winter safety tips to keep in mind: