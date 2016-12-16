Warm Up With the City of Winnipeg

- Details
Written by Judson Rempel
Category: Blogs
Published: 16 December 2016
With the extreme cold warnings being issued, the City of Winnipeg is letting residents know that they can find relief from the cold at multiple City of Winnipeg facilities.
Most of southern Manitoba is currently covered in extreme cold warnings, and the cold temperature isn't about to let up. The City of Winnipeg is advising residents to come in and warm up in civic facilities during regular operating hours, whether that's weekdays or weekends.
Places that you can warm up include the public libraries, swimming pools, and leisure centers. You can call 311, or email [email protected] to find out more information.
The City also has released tips for staying safe and warm in winter.
Here are some winter safety tips to keep in mind:
- Dress in layers of warm, dry clothing, so that you can adjust to changing conditions.
- Be sure to wear a warm hat that covers your ears and a pair of loose-fitting gloves or mitts. Up to 40 per cent of our body heat is lost through the head and hands.
- Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If these symptoms are present, seek immediate medical attention. Severe hypothermia can be life-threatening.
- Wear winter footwear with good treads, foot traction aids and/or ice picks on canes. Reschedule outings or appointments on days that are particularly slippery.
- Keep a winter storm survival kit in your car. This should include extra clothing, blankets, food, flares, chains, gloves and first aid supplies.
- Keep your gas tank full and to the extent possible, avoid travelling alone.
- Check on older friends, relatives and neighbours who live alone. During periods of extreme cold weather, offer to shop for older friends and relatives.