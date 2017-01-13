VIDEO: Winnipegers enjoy the mild weather

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 13 January 2017

With temperatures reaching -9 in Winnipeg on Sunday it seems more people than not were ready to get outside and shake off the cabin fever. We went down to the Forks to find out what you were doing to take in the mild weather.

Every skateable surface at the Forks was busy with kids and adults alike enjoying themselves. With the Red River Mutal Trail at the Forks opening just last week, the break in the cold weather couldn't have arrived at a better time.

Brothers Noah and Nicholas were excited to get on to the skating trail for the first time this year. "We come every year," said Noah, "but we just arrived, and this is our first time this year." Noah was eager to play some hockey on the river with his brother and dad. He wasn't as big of a fan of the cold weather we'd been experiencing, though, preferring today's temperatures to the -40 wind chills of late. "It's part of being Canadian," older brother Noah chimed in, "so you got to get used to it."

Karen and her family came out to the Forks to get in some skating and tobogganing while they could. "It feels good, yes (to get out of the house."

Even more people could be found on several tobogganing hills. One church group brought their kids to the hill, several of whom had never experienced the past time before today. "The kids