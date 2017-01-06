Try Your 'Foot' at Snowshoeing

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 06 January 2017

All this snow is good for something after all! Join Living Prairie Museum for an awesome snowshoe experience.

Starting this Sunday, January 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the Living Prairie Museum will be running 'Snowshoe Sundays' on the first and last Sunday of each month until March, weather permitting.

It's a free event for the whole family. You don't need any experience, just some warm clothes, and some boots. Snowshoes are loaned out on a first come, first served basis (and completely free, did we mention that?).

"We received a grant a number of years ago from MEC to purchase some snowshoes, so we want to use the snowshoes for the public so they can get a chance to try out this sport," said Sarah Semmler, the director at the Living Prairie Museum. "Sometimes it's difficult for people to get access to them. So they can come here, they can rent them out for free and go snowshoe on the prairies and give them a try."

"The museum is unique, it's a combination of both an interpretive center and a prairie preserve. So we are built next to about 12 hectares of tall grass prairie habitat. It's an extremely rare habitat, it's endangered, there's less than 1% that remains in North America. So to have a little piece in the city is very unique and it's a great opportunity to get exposure to this habitat."

Due to the limited number of snowshoes, they cannot accommodate daycares, school groups, etc. Please call them to book a snowshoe program.