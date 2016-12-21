Top Ten Things to Do in Winnipeg in the Winter

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 21 December 2016

Today is the first official day of winter. For some of us maybe it officially started with the foot of snow two weeks ago, or the -40 windchills. At any rate, there's no need to hibernate. We have the top 10 list of things to do in Winnipeg to keep you and your family having fun this winter.

Rather than hibernating this is a good chance to get outside with the kids and enjoy Winnipeg and Manitoba in all seasons.

Tobogganing

So many childhood memories are from the local hill, zipping down on crazy carpets, wooden sleds, and GT Snow Racers. Make some new memories with your kids and head out to one of the many hills in Winnipeg. All the hills will have plenty of snow by now, and the city-run winter slides are almost ready to go. To find out where the closest location is to you, and what kind of shape they're in, find details here.

Skating

Speaking of memories, how many of us have memories of skating outdoors until we couldn't feel our toes? The city's outdoor rinks are almost ready to go, and our favourite park skating ponds are now open at Kildonan Park and St. Vital Duck Pond. If you really want to make special memories with the kids then you could make your own backyard rink. We have the how-to covered here.

Festival Du Voyageur

You'll have to wait a while still for this one, but it is so worth the wait. The annual winter festival shows off the best of our rich Franco-Manitoban heritage. From beard growing contests to great family entertainment, there is something for everyone. This year's festival runs from February 17-26.

Ice Fishing

A classic prairie past time, and a favourite throughout the province, little communities of ice shacks are about to start popping up. Just because the water becomes a little hard doesn't mean we can't still fish. In fact, in some areas the fishing gets a lot better. If you don't have the equipment to get through the ice, or to stay warm, you can head to Fort Whyte Alive right here within city limits, and they have everything you need.

Snow Shoeing & Cross Country Skiing

Snow shoeing has been picking up in popularity the past few years. Advances in technology have made the equipment small but still functional, and it's a great way to get some exercise. Cross country skiing is another great option and many golf courses in the city become trails through the long winter months.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Yes, the zoo is still open in the winter. In fact, many of the animals are more active during the cooler months. What a great chance to see the polar bears and seals in a more natural habitat.

Sleigh Rides

Places like Birds Hill Park Ranch are a great place to take the kids for a special outing, and it's within a quick drive from the perimeter. There's something special about the sound of snow being packed by hooves, while sitting on bales of hay.

Indoor activities

Let's face it, sometimes -40 is just a wee bit too cold, or we're not always up for dressing in 10 layers, but we still need out of the house. Our top 10 includes three great options for indoors!

Winter Movie Nights

Downtown Winnipeg Biz is hosting movie nights through the winter at the newly expanded RBC Convention Centre. Best of all, admission is free and parking for the entire event is only $5/night.

Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose

It can't be a true "what to do in winter" list without including hockey. It's getting a bit easier to get tickets to the Winnipeg Jets, and it's always a guaranteed good time. It can also be a little pricey to try and take the family to, though. The Manitoba Moose are a great, affordable, alternative, and always a lot of fun for the entire family.

The Museum

Which one? Take your pick. Winnipeg has become a great place to visit a museum and learn about history, science, and a variety of other things. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is quickly becoming recognized worldwide as an important place to visit. The Manitoba Museum is also another great pick.