Top 5 Things to Do With Your Last Days Of Christmas Break

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 04 January 2017

Well, Christmas and New Years have passed, but most kids are still off until Monday. So what now? Here are our top 5 ideas for you and your family to finish off the winter break with fun.

1. Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba's largest drive-thru holiday light show and is running until January 7th. There are over 1 million lights on display.

2. The Manitoba Moose have home games January 7th and 8th against Iowa. Depending on what works best for your family, you can attend an evening game at 7 pm on the 7th or an afternoon game at 2 pm on the 8th.

3. The Manitoba Museum has a special limited time opportunity to tour the cargo hold of The Nonsuch. You can also experience special holiday decorations, music, and stories. Nonsuch cargo hold tours are held daily from 1-4pm through January 8th.

4. The Prairie Theatre Exchange is performing MunchBusters based on the stories of Robert Munch through January 8th. Stories represented include Alligator Baby, The Dark, Mud Puddle, Good Families Donâ€™t and The Boy in the Drawer. Running time is approximately 55 minutes with an ASL performance available January 7th.

5. The Winnipeg Art Gallery has a unique exhibit on display called Our Land: Contemporary Art from the Arctic. Worried your kids might get bored? Here are a couple ideas of how to make an art museum fun for all ages. Here are some games to play while you're there, too.

**BONUS IDEAS: Don't forget the Assiniboine Park Zoo is still offering free admission to kids 12 and under through January 8th, and there are more museums around the city than what we mentioned in our top 5 including the Royal Canadian Mint, The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.