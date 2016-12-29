Top 10 Songs Sung at Church in 2016

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 29 December 2016

2016 was a great year for Christian music. The radio was filled with hit songs that were released over the last couple of years. Your church? Not as recent. Here are the top 10 songs sung in church for 2016.

We took at look at the best Christian songs of 2016. We even got patriotic and took a look at the best Canadian music. Now we come to the top 10 songs sung in churches this year. Let's begin at number 10!

10. Here I Am To Worship - Tim Hughes

This is a solid song. Great to open up a church service or a youth conference. It's been redone multiple times, and sometimes segues into other songs. This makes us wonder...should we maybe start singing some other songs? This song was published in 2000! 16 years, and it still ranks among the top ten. Congratulations Tim! Your song is so good, we will never stop singing it!

9. Holy Spirit - Francesca Battistelli

Released in 2011, this song took over the Christian radio station. Francesca Battistelli's voice is perfect for it, but it sits in the perfect key to sing in church.

8. Great Are You Lord - All Sons and Daughters

Originally done by All Songs and Daughters, this song has reached across the country, getting played in churches and conferences on a weekly basis. Multiple bands have covered the song, including Casting Crowns and Bethel Music.

7. Hosanna (Praise Is Rising) - Paul Baloche

Another throwback song, this 2005 classic has managed to stay in the churches repertoire. It's a simple song to learn, with a grand total of four chords. For the more advanced guitar players, you can add a fifth chord. All kidding aside, it's a great song, and that's why we continue to sing it!

6. How Great Is Our God - Chris Tomlin

You knew Tomlin would make an appearance on this list somewhere. Don't worry, you'll see him again really soon. This classic is from 2004, and still feels just as good to sing as the day it was released.

5. Good Good Father - Chris Tomlin

Told you he would be back. This is a newer song that already claimed a spot on the top 10 songs of 2016. A simple song with simple lyrics and chords, but an incredibly powerful message.

4. Lord I Need You - Chris Tomlin

Look who it is! Chris Tomlin comes back with his third song on the list. This is a true church song; a hymn transformed into a full band song, but it keeps all the beauty of the original lyrics. Recently, Matt Maher redid the song, which plays on CHVN 95.1FM.

3. Cornerstone - Hillsong

Hillsong makes their first appearance on this list. Cornerstone is another great example of taking a popular hymn and transforming it into something new. 'My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less' is a classic (at least in my church), so it's no surprise that this song comes in at number three.

2. This Is Amazing Grace - Phil Wickham

This is a bit of a surprise entry to us. Phil Wickham is a relatively new artist, but this song incorporated everyone's favorite hymn into the title, and with a beautiful message and fun instrumental bits, it's become a church standard.

1. 10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) - Matt Redman

Are you really shocked? Matt Redman tops the list with 10,000 Reasons. Do we really need to say anything else about this song? Just listen to it!

That wraps up the top ten songs sung at church this year. What song is most popular in your church? Let us know in the comments!