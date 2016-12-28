Top 10 Christian Songs of 2016

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 28 December 2016

2016 was filled with some amazing Christian music, but these ten songs were just a step above everyone else!

10. Chris Tomlin - Good Good Father

The song was technically released near the end of 2015, but it's so good, it's stayed near the top of the charts for all of 2016 as well!

9. Jonny Diaz - Breathe

This song was also released in 2015, but remains a great reminder to just breathe as we head into a new year.

8. For King and Country - It's Not Over Yet

How's this for longevity? For King and Country released this song back in 2014 on their album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. Who would have guessed it would still be in the top ten by the end of 2016?

7. Matthew West - Grace Wins

A great year for Matthew West. His 2015 song is top ten this year, and he was nominated as 'Songwriter of the Year' at the GMA Dove Awards.

6. Danny Gokey - Tell Your Heart to Beat Again

The song came out in 2014 but the single was only released in 2016. If you're never read Danny Gokey's story before, go and read it now. This song becomes even more powerful.

5. Ryan Stevenson - Eye of the Storm

Ryan Stevenson exploded onto the Christian scene with this incredibly catchy and meaningful song that hit number one on the US charts!

4. 7eventh Time Down - God is On the Move

From the album #GODISONTHEMOVE (yes, they hashtagged it), 7eventh Time Down's lead single remained a favorite throughout 2016.

3. Stars Go Dim - You Are Loved

Stars Go Dim released their first major label studio album at the end of 2015. My guess is 2016 will not be a year they will soon forget!

2. Love & the Outcome - The God I Know

Does the name sound familiar? The band is Chris Rademaker and his wife Jodi King, who is from right here in Winnipeg! Congrats from your Manitoba followers!

1. Lauren Daigle - Trust In You

25-year-old Lauren Daigle won new artist and song of the year in 2015 at the GMA Dove Awards. All she did after that was follow it up with Songwriter of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year in 2016. That song was Trust In You.

Check out the top ten Canadian Christian songs of 2016, and thank you for listening to CHVN 95.1FM!