Top 10 Canadian Christian Songs Of 2016

Written by Amy Davey
Category: Blogs
Published: 28 December 2016

The charts are out, and our Canadian artists have done an amazing job this year. Here are the top 10 Canadian Christian songs of 2016.

1. Love and the Outcome - The God I know (ranked #2 overall!)

2. Hawk Nelson - Diamonds 

3. The City Harmonic - Let There Be Light 

4. Matt Maher - Deliverer 

5. Dan Bremnes - Born Again 

 

6. The Color - No Such Thing As Hopeless 

 

7. Jon Bauer - Say Something 

 

8. Sky Terminal - Under the Stars

 

9. The Color - What I Would Say to You 

 

10. Marika - Real Life Story

 

 

