Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 28 December 2016

The charts are out, and our Canadian artists have done an amazing job this year. Here are the top 10 Canadian Christian songs of 2016.

1. Love and the Outcome - The God I know (ranked #2 overall!)

2. Hawk Nelson - Diamonds

3. The City Harmonic - Let There Be Light

4. Matt Maher - Deliverer

5. Dan Bremnes - Born Again

6. The Color - No Such Thing As Hopeless

7. Jon Bauer - Say Something

8. Sky Terminal - Under the Stars

9. The Color - What I Would Say to You

10. Marika - Real Life Story

Full List