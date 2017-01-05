Tips for Keeping Your Pets Safe in the Extreme Cold

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 05 January 2017

The extreme cold moving through the prairies is dangerous not just for humans, but also our pets. We have some tips to keep everyone in your household, including those pets, safe.

Michelle Caughy, the director of Winnipeg Pet Rescue, reminds us that domesticated pets are not made for the cold like they once were, and it's important to ensure our animals are staying indoors as much as possible. "Some people in the country have outside cats, but they can ensure there's adiquate shelter, such as straw in the barn." In the city things are a little different. Not only is shelter a bit tougher to come by, but Caughy reminds us there are also bylaws requiring pets to be licensed and in the home. "There's a reason for that. Whether it be traffic or the cold, these are domesticated animals; they are not adapted for this type of cold, and there's not proper shelter for them outside. Basically, keep them indoors, and make sure that when you're going from inside to outside they're not scooting out behind you."