Family-friendly ice fishing spots around Winnipeg

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 21 January 2017

A great option for getting outside in the winter, and enjoying Manitoba's natural resources with the family, is ice fishing.

There are plenty of options outside the city, and most are within an hour's drive.

The south end of Lake Winnipeg is well known for its amazing ice fishing. Located on the east side of the lake, Balsam Bay provides easy access, and often non-stop action.

On the west side of the lake, there's plenty more options. The lovely town of Gimli is one of those great options. It's a popular spot in the summer but has just as much to offer in the winter. If the fishing is slow you can always pack the family up into the car and enjoy some hot chocolate in one of the town's great cafés and restaurants.

The Red River also provides a lot of Walleye action. Lockport and Selkirk are both great locations.

One of the drawbacks to ice fishing is the equipment needed. You need a bigger vehicle to access many of the great fishing spots, and then an ice auger to break through the ice. That's why FortWhyte Alive provides a great family ice fishing alternative. Located within city limits it has 4 lakes that can be fished on, and you don't need any equipment. There is an admission price to enter FortWhyte, and then ice fishing equipment is available for nominal fees. It really is a great alternative, and one that guarantees fun for the entire family.

