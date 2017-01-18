Stay safe on the ice

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 18 January 2017

With temperatures warming up, the possibility of ice melting is greater. If you're heading onto the ice, keep these tips in mind. They could save your life.

There are many fun activities that you can do on the ice during winter. You can go ice fishing, skating, or even sledding. Of course, those activities all come with a risk. Public places (such as the Forks) have measured the ice to make sure it's as safe as possible, but that doesn't mean you won't fall into the freezing waters below. It's best to prepare for the worst so that you stay safe even if the ice breaks.

The biggest thing to do if you fall into the ice is to take a breath. "Obviously, it's going to be extremely cold, and it's going to take your breath away. So first thing to keep in mind is don't panic," says Chris Brown, Swimming and Water Safety Representative for Manitoba and Northern Ontario with Canadian Red Cross. "Once you've had a deep breath in, you want to turn around and go back in the direction that you fell into the ice from." It's likely the ice behind you will be thicker, since it supported your weight before you fell in.

The next step is to get out of the water. "Reach up as high as you can with your hands, then start kicking your legs until your body gets mostly horizontal, so you can start to use your arms to pull yourself onto the ice like a seal," Brown says, noting that you need to keep your weight distributed as evenly as possible to avoid breaking more ice.

Once you're out of the water, you need to get somewhere warm immediately. Your first instinct may be to take the wet clothing off, but Brown warns about that. "Only do that if you have a warm, dry alternative right there to put on because even if your clothing is wet, it's going to maintain insulation value."

As a bystander, your job is to save that person without falling in yourself. Step one is to call for help. If you need to take action, don't run towards the hole. "Find something long that you can reach out or spread out across the ice. A long tree branch, a ladder, a hockey stick," Brown suggests.

To avoid this in the first place, it's best to prepare. "Let's plan ahead before you get anywhere near the ice. Make sure that you have your winter equipment with you . . . and we'd really like you to be out there with a friend," Kevin Tordisse, Operations Manager at the Lifesaving Society, Manitoba Branch. "If you're planning on being on activities like that this winter, then plan for safe exit strategies . . . make sure you have some sort of emergency beacon to communicate, as well as a cell phone . . . I would tell people what my trip plan was, and when I was planning on returning or arriving in a certain location"

If you fall into the ice, follow these steps:

Swim to the surface and catch your breath Turn around and head back in the direction to came from Get your hands up as high as you can onto the ice Kick your legs to make yourself horizontal Pull yourself onto the ice (like a seal) Roll away from the area, keeping your weight distributed on the ice Get somewhere warm

Make sure you prepare ahead of time and have items such as: