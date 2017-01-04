Siloam Mission Still Warm Despite Cold Weather

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 04 January 2017

It's hard enough walking from the front door to the car without complaining about how cold it is. Can you imagine having to live outside?

Siloam Mission has been operating since 1987, providing meals, clothing and hope services to Winnipeg's poor and homeless community. Living on the street is rough all year long, but in Winnipeg, there are a few months that are just a bit harder. We had the chance to talk to Gary Corbett, the Chief Executive Officer at Siloam Mission. He talks about what it's like for people living on the street today.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

We also asked him what Siloam Mission is up to today and how they are trying to help.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

The sad reality is that they don't know if people end up where they are supposed to. Because they have no way to follow or track patrons, many who are turned away from Siloam may end up sleeping on the street.

You can help Siloam Mission by donating winter boots (specifically men's), or any other warm clothing to 300 Princess. You can also donate online at siloam.ca.