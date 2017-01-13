Siloam Mission working to warm up winter

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 13 January 2017

The cold may be a nuisance to most of us, but to some, it's a daily reality. Siloam Mission is working to make sure no one is left outside on days like today.

Dr. Garry Corbett is working his last day as CEO of Siloam Mission before handing it off to the new guy, Jim Bell. His passion for the organization hasn't stopped, though. He's preparing for a well-deserved vacation to a warmer climate. "I went from my home to my garage this morning and I thought I was going to die," Dr. Corbett joked, referring to the morning's wind chill which hovered around -44.

But many people in Winnipeg aren't able to just go inside and warm up when they get cold because they have no home to go to. That's where Siloam Mission comes in. "The first thing is that we want to make sure they are inside," Dr. Corbett explains, knowing that they cold weather is no joke for the homeless in our city. "[Staying outside] is a threat to them physically."

"We provide clothing for them. Parkas, scarves, thick socks, toques and on and on just to keep them warm."

The drop-in centre was completely full this morning, many people avoiding being outside at these temperatures, which according to Environment Canada, can cause frostbite within 10 minutes to exposed skin. They can grab a cup of coffee and sit down to chat with fellow patrons or with the drop-in staff. "We have lots of coffee, we served over a million cups of coffee last year," Dr. Corbett proudly states.

Some patrons are more at risk than others. "Some of the folks don't understand what could happen to them. Some of our folks have a mental illness . . . they don't comprehend that staying outside in August is different than staying outside in January." Siloam Mission keeps their doors open during this time, instead of closing them in the afternoon to clean up. "In our day and age, somebody should not freeze to death," Dr. Corbett said Siloam Mission currently has 110 beds, but their capital project is going to add another 50. "We're going to be able to take in beds [another] 5 people. Last night we had around 20 that we turned away and hopefully, two or three years from now, we won't have to turn away anyone."

"We're looking at having extra space to make sure no one is turned away in the future."

In fact, by this time next year, nobody should have to stand outside to wait for a meal. For now, when Siloam Mission is at their capacity, they work with organizations like Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army and Main Street Project to make sure that people can stay warm during the day, have a meal, and have a place to sleep at night.

"There are so many advantages to living [in Winnipeg]. The people here are marvelous, they are supported Siloam over the years. I couldn't have asked for better supporters, volunteers, people that I've worked with. Their hearts are in helping," reflects Dr. Corbett. "But yes, we hate the cold!"