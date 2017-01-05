Shoveling "Snow Angels" Wanted

Details Written by Bailey Russell Category: Blogs Published: 05 January 2017

Even just a little bit of snow can make life difficult for seniors and people with disabilities, so you can imagine how tough it is for those with mobility issues after all the storms we've seen in the last little while.

Many seniors have trouble leaving home because of large amount of snow on their walkways and driveways.

But Take Pride Winnipeg! wants to change that.

Tom Ethans is the executive director of the organization and says they've started a pilot project called Snow Angels. They're recruiting high school students and matching them with seniors who need help with shovelling and snow clearing.

He says 100 seniors have already asked for help, but there are only 40 students who have volunteered. Ethans says they need another 30 to 40 volunteers to help out.

So, if you are part of a sports team or student group, now is your chance to sign up and make a difference.

Ethans says it's not only a way to positively impact the community, but the students involved learn their own valuable lesson.

Ethans says adults can also take part in the Snow Angels program, but they have to undergo a criminal record check. Youth under the age of 18 are exempt.

For more information go to the Take Pride Winnipeg! website.