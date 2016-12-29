SERIOUSLY?! MORE SNOW?!

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 29 December 2016

After a record-setting October (for moisture) and a record-setting November (for warmrth), winter is making up for lost time. More snow is on the way for Manitoba this weekend.

Less than one week after the Boxing Day storm that left Winnipeg covered in about 23cm of snow, an Alberta clipper is rolling in, potentially dropping an additional 10-15cm of snow. It's too soon to guarantee anything, but Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the potential storm.

