Plessis Road between Gunn Road and Grassie Boulevard will be temporarily closed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday, January 21.

The city of Winnipeg says that this is to do repair work on the CP railway crossing at that location. Motorists will need to find alternate routes on that day.

Traffic should be back to normal after 8:00 pm on Saturday.