Ron Eldridge from Devoted To You Street Ministries calls for help

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 12 January 2017

In the bitter cold and blizzard conditions, Ron Eldridge reminds us of who is affected the most on a day like today.

The people living on the streets are "freezing out there," Ron says. "In the last two days, I went through approximately 70-75 pairs of long johns." Through his ministry, he regularly hands out necessities to the homeless. He has a passion for this work because he was once living that way himself. He says about living homeless in winter, "It's something I don't wish on anybody. I've had frostbite - it's terrible. You don't even mind that, but [instead you're thinking] are you gonna make it? It's hard to describe the feeling unless you've actually been out there. There were times when I would literally break into an apartment building and hide in the laundry room or something just to get out of the weather."

There are ways that you can help. Devoted To You Street Ministries is asking for long johns, coats, sweaters, warm socks, Tim Hortons gift cards, monetary donations, or for volunteers to help handing out coffee or clothing. Wind chills of at least -45 are expected today.