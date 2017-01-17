Roblin Park Winter Carnival - on now

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 17 January 2017

Looking for some fun do have with the family this week in the warm weather? The Roblin Park Winter Carnival is on now.

The event is taking place at the Roblin Park Community Centre and has various events happening every day through the 22nd. All week there is a friendship raffle with prizes drawn on the last day, a canteen, Roblin Park Feast Kitchen will have burgers, hot dogs and more available, a candy table will be open, a 50/50 draw, and there are toboggan slides and a skate loop. Climbing hills are also available.

Tuesday

Mascot Night and watch the Raiders vs. the Charleswood Hawks at 6:00 pm.

Wednesday

Watch the Jets play the Coyotes and enjoy dinner in the main hall at 6:00 pm.

Thursday

Family bingo night with prizes and fun for all ages. Bingo cards are $1. This event runs from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Friday

Bonfire and fireworks gala with free hot chocolate. Fireworks start at 9:00 pm.

Saturday

Family Fun Day. The day starts with a 9:00 am pancake breakfast, all kinds of events starting at 11:00 am including Wee Be Jammin, fish pond, crafts, facepainting, and more. At 3:00 pm there is a magician, Alex Jay Hamm.

Sunday

Final Carnival Day. 9:00 am pancake breakfast, 11:00 am sleigh rides, and 3:30 pm there is a shoot-to-win contest with a chance to win $15,000 from All Canadian Renovations.

The Roblin Park Community Centre is located at 640 Pepperloaf Crescent in Winnipeg.