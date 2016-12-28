Residential Parking Ban Begins Wednesday

Details Written by Bailey Russell Category: Blogs Published: 28 December 2016

City crews and more than 400 pieces of equipment continue to plow, scrape and sand the roads after that dumping of snow over the Christmas weekend.

As a result, there are new and extended parking bans to deal with all the snow.

The annual snow route parking ban, which runs from December until March, continues but has been extended by two hours. Normally, you can't park on a snow route marked by signs between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. — that's been extended to 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Crews began clearing back lanes Tuesday, and that work continues.

Plowing on residential streets begins tonight, which means there is a residential parking ban starting at 7 p.m. During these 12-hour snow clearing shifts, you cannot park in the zones scheduled to be plowed.

Shift 1: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 to 7 a.m. Dec. 29

This shift affects zones D, G, H, P, R, and V





This shift affects zones D, G, H, P, R, and V Shift 2: 7 a.m. Dec. 29 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29

This shift affects zones C, F, I, K, N, S, and U





This shift affects zones C, F, I, K, N, S, and U Shift 3: 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to 7 a.m. Dec. 30

This shift affects zones B, J, L, M, O, Q, and T





This shift affects zones B, J, L, M, O, Q, and T Shift 4: 7 a.m. Dec. 30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30

This shift affects zone A





This shift affects zone A Shift 5: 7 p.m. Dec. 30 to 7 a.m. Dec. 31

This shift affects zone E



Don't Know Your Zone? No problem. Visit knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca and use the address look-up tool, call 311, or download the Know Your Zone mobile app. The app notifies you of any parking bans and has a handy map which tells you when your street is scheduled to be plowed. Click here for a map of the zones.

If you don't move your vehicle during a residential parking ban, you could be ticketed and/or towed. Residential ban tickets are $150 ($75 if paid early) and are only issued between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., but the city encourages you to move your vehicle to accomodate plows. Snow route ban and declared snow route ban tickets are $100 ($50 if paid early). Tickets for these are issued between midnight and 6 a.m.

For more information, visit the City of Winnipeg's website.