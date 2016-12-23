Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Spreads The Christmas Spirit of Giving

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 23 December 2016

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church's social ministry committee decided to do something different this winter season, and it has begun to impact not only their church, but much of their surrounding community.

Lise came to visit us and share what they have been up to. They decided to partner with St. Boniface Street Links to help the less fortunate in their immediate community by donating winter items. Already they have delivered 3 SUVs full of donations! Their surrounding community and fellow churches have begun to join the cause, and they're inviting you to join them as well!





You can call 204-256-8712 for more information.