Postpone Travel if Storm Hits: CAA

Details Written by Bailey Russell Category: Blogs Published: 23 December 2016

As Environment Canada continues to watch a potential storm system that might hit southeast Manitoba on Christmas Day, CAA Manitoba wants to make sure you are safe and prepared if a blizzard reaches us.

Erika Miller is with CAA and says the best thing you can do to stay safe is avoid non-essential travel. She says that might mean missing out on a family dinner or a Boxing Day deal, but it's better than being stranded on the side of the road in extreme weather.

Miller says if you absolutely have to travel, you should always check the weather and road conditions before heading out. She says the key is to plan your trip and be prepared.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

Miller says CAA has road cameras across the province so you can see what the highways are like first hand virtually at CAAManitoba.com/roadcams.

Miller says you should always have an emergency kit in the vehicle, just in case you do find yourself stuck on highways, or come across someone who is. That kit should include things to keep you warm, food to eat, and tools to get your car back on the road.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

If you become stranded in a blizzard, CAA has a few big safety tips you should keep in mind: