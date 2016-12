Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 19 December 2016

After an extreme cold warning over the weekend, these warmer temperatures are quite a surprise. Mike McDonald from Environment Canada explains.

Don't worry folks, still looks like we're having a white Christmas. Find your up to date weather forecast anytime at www.chvnradio.com