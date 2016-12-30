New Year's Resolutions - Spiritual

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 30 December 2016

With 2017 on the way, we are looking at different resolutions and tips to help you accomplish them.

When the new year rolls around, a resolution many people have it reading the bible more, or praying more, or spending time alone with God more. But it can be tough to accomplish those things sometimes.

We spoke to Pastor Andaza from Joy Fountain Church and he gave some advice on keeping those resolutions.

We also talked to Pastor Ryan from International Community Church, who spoke about investing in your spiritual gifts.