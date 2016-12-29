New Year's Resolutions - Keeping Your Resolutions

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 29 December 2016

In our series of different new year's resolutions, we look at one of the most important aspects of a resolution...actually keeping it!

Many people at this time of the year start looking towards the year ahead, and they set goals or resolutions. The problem is that many of us drop those resolutions pretty quickly, or sometimes we life gets in the way and we stop. But we never start again.

We had a chance to talk with Jacquelyne Wong, M.A, an Associate Therapist at Dr. Ian Mogilevsky & Associates. She has a few tips on actually keeping those new year resolutions. One of those tips is remembering that you are human. You aren't always going to succeed.

"If you are having difficulty reaching your goals or maintaining your new year's resolutions, this does not mean you are automatically a failure. It's important to remember that no one completes all of their goals all the times. By only focusing on our shortcomings and problems, we lose sight of the whole picture which can make it challenging for us to stay motivated. It's important to celebrate the progress that you've made and be proud of the steps you have already accomplished."

Listen to the rest of her interview with Jacquelyne below.