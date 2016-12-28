New Year's Resolutions - Financial Planning

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 28 December 2016

2016 is just about finished. Time to look ahead towards 2017 and start making those new year resolutions. If one of those resolutions is about financial planning, we have tips for you!

Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but depending on what you get for gifts, it can really impact your credit card. When 2017 rolls around, we sometimes get overwhelmed and all our best laid plans disappear.

We talked to Brian Denysuik from CreditAid. He offers three simple tips to kick off the new year.

Download (Right-click & select "save link as" or "save target as"...)

You can find some sheet to help track your spending and start budgeting at the CreditAid website.