New Year's Eve Fireworks - The Do's and Don't

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 28 December 2016

Are you planning on creating your own backyard New Years Eve celebration? That's fantastic as long as it is done right. Here's what you need to know.

If you are planning on setting off fireworks, you are required to get a permit. The permit is free and can be picked up either online with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service or at the Fire Prevention Office located at 185 King Street.

In order to receive a permit you must have a clear radius of 100 feet from any building in any direction, the display and fallout zone of the fireworks must be on your own property or you will need to get written consent from the landowner, City of Winnipeg, or the province. If you do not acquire a permit for your fireworks, you could be looking at charges and fines of up to $500.

So feel free to plan a new years party to be remembered, as long as it is done safely and with a permit. Find more helpful advice on how to safely use fireworks at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic's website.