Neighbours Bail Each Other Out At Christmas

Written by Amy Davey
Published: 28 December 2016

What did you do during Christmas and Boxing Day? Laze around the house? Maybe shovel the driveway after the storm? Things went differently in Whyte Ridge. 

The neighbours of Whyte Ridge came together after the storm and shovelled everyone's driveways together! Lori Lemieux describes the experience:

As Lori says, "if you go to help people out, in the end, it makes you feel really good."

Do you have stories to share of your neighbourhood? E-mail, call, or contact us on social media. We would love to share your stories!

