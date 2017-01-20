Manitoba's Race to Reduce - the smart energy building challenge

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 20 January 2017

Businesses across Manitoba are competing to reduce their use of energy over the next four years.

This is a part of what is called Manitoba's Race to Reduce which started on Wednesday, January 18. Any commercial office building in Manitoba that has at least 30,000 square feet is welcome to join in the competition. Some that are already in the race include Artis REIT, Investors Group, Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Public Insurance buildings, and City of Winnipeg buildings, among others. The goal is to save at least ten percent of their energy use. The Manitoba Race to Reduce website states that every year in Manitoba office buildings use the equivalent of 20,000 cars on the road, or burning 40 million litres of gasoline, or harvesting ten million trees. If the buildings involved in the challenge meet the goal of saving at least ten percent over the next four years, that would be equivalent to taking 1,000 cars off the road for a year, or not burning two million litres of gasoline, or not harvestings 500,000 trees not to mention there would be about two million dollars saved in energy bills.