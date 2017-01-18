Lots for kids & families at this year's Festival

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 18 January 2017

The Festival du Voyageur announced this year's entertainment line up this year, and there are plenty of family-friendly options.

Western Canada's largest winter festival is back for its 48th year. "With over 150 groups programmed this year, not only are we western Canada's largest winter festival, but we are also the largest Francophone music festival," said the festival's artistic director, Julien Desaulniers, at a press conference.

This year Winnipeg's own Al Simmons will be performing, sure to delight kids and parents alike.

As well, there will be plenty of other options for families, including the kids winter playground, and the always popular treat, maple taffy.

Festival du Voyageur will run from February 17 through 26, 2017.