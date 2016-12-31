Looking Back at 2016's Crazy Weather

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 31 December 2016

Do you feel like the weather in Manitoba was completely insane this year? Turns out, you aren't wrong. Here's a look back at this year's severe weather!

Manitoba ended up seeing an abnormally large amount of severe weather events this past year. The Red River Valley took a significant amount of rainfall, with Letellier receiving 752mm of rain this past summer.

2016 Manitoba Severe Weather Event Breakdown

Event Type 2016 30-Year Average % Change Hail 147 33 +345% Wind 55 14 +293% Rain 20 8 +150% Tornadoes 18 10 +80%

2016 and 30-year normal severe thunderstorm event numbers for Manitoba.

You can see that the numbers have drastically gone up across every summer severe weather event type. The tornadoes may be the most interesting, as many of the cases caused extensive damage, including tornados in Waywayseecapo and Long Plain First Nation.

Add to that the record amount of rainfall across the province in October, the warmest November on record in Winnipeg (and it wasn't even close), and now the second snowiest month in Winnipeg's history. Oh, and Winnipeg was just named one of the world's coldest cities.

Congratulations Manitoba. Your weather makes absolutely no sense and we can't wait to find out what you have in store for us come 2017. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!