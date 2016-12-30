Looking Ahead to 2017

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 30 December 2016

2016 almost done. 2017 is on the way and we are excited for it. Here are some things to look forward to starting next year!

Canada's Turning 150

Oh Canada! Our great country turns 150 in 2017, but don't worry about buying presents. Canada wants to give you presents instead!

There will be lots of awesome activities throughout the year, especially as we get closer to July 1, 2017. But possibly one of the coolest things is that Parks Canada is offering free entry into all National Parks! All you need to do is order the free pass (with free shipping), and you could be exploring Kluane National Park and Reserve in the Yukon, with Canada's highest peak. Or camp lakeside inside a beautiful Acadian forest at Kejimkujik, Nova Scotia!

Here in Manitoba, that includes Wapusk National Park of Canada, one fo the largest polar bear denning areas in the world. Or even Riding Mountain National Park of Canada, one of Manitoba's tallest hills.

Canada Summer Games

The Canada Summer Games are coming to Winnipeg in 2017! After hosting a successful FIFA tournament, as well as an amazing Heritage Classic, Winnipeg is really starting to show how good we are at this sports thing!

They are still looking for volunteers, so if you want to be part of The Hottest Summer in Half a Century, make sure you sign up soon!