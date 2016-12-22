Linden Christian Gives Back

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 22 December 2016

Craft sales. Bake sales. Shoveling driveways. Babysitting. These are just a few of the ways the students of Linden Christian raised over $13,000 for World Vision this year!

During Linden Christian School's Christmas chapel, the student council and principal presented World Vision with a cheque for $13,457.15. This was gathered by the students, not through some elaborate school fundraiser. Students from every grade came up with creative ways to raise the money.

Principal and CEO of Linden Christian School Robert Charach, along with a couple of students, talked to us after the chapel and explained why they do this every single year.