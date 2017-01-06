Know Your Wait Time Ahead of Time

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 06 January 2017

Have you ever needed to go to the walk-in clinic, but dreaded what wait time you might find once you arrive? Well guess no longer.

There is an online tool available called Medimap that is connected to many walk-in clinics around Canada, including 9 (so far) in Winnipeg. You can filter your results by distance or wait time, and the site will let you know what the expected wait time is for your chosen clinic, and when that estimated time was last updated by the clinic. It also is connected to Google Maps so you can easily find how to get to your chosen walk-in.