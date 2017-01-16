Kids make winter guide for newcomer children

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 16 January 2017

Moving can be hard for anyone. But the transition can be especially difficult if you've had to come to Canada as a refugee, not only leaving your home behind but possibly seeing snow and experiencing the arctic temperatures of Winnipeg for the first time.

Josh Ruth, the managing director for Art City in Winnipeg, explains that this is why the children involved in Art City's programs made a Winter Enjoyment Guide for newcomers experiencing a winter like Winnipeg's possibly for the first time.

"It's page after page of drawings and illustrations saying what kind of things to do in Winter to have fun, what kind of clothing you should wear, what you can expect, how to ride a toboggan properly, all that kind of stuff," Josh explains.

They then compiled all of the children's work, printed out the Winter Enjoyment Guide, then they partnered with an organisation called N.E.E.D.S. to hand them out with art kits to newcomer children, many refugees, who have moved to Winnipeg.

Josh says "[now] we've seen even more kids from Syria come and participate in our program. It's amazing to see the kids from the city integrating with the kids who are new to the city in such a non-threatening egalitarian environment where the whole idea is just to make art and have fun together... It's a very positive environment so it's been really great to see that."