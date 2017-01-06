Khristos Rodyvsya! Second Christmas for Many Manitobans

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 06 January 2017

To many people today is simply January 6. But for those who are part of the Orthodox Christian tradition, today is actually Christmas Eve. Throughout much of Manitoba it's better known as Ukrainian Christmas.

This morning Father Eugene Maximiuk, Archpriest at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral in Winnipeg, joined us to talk about some of the unique traditions to this holiday. Christmas Eve plays an important and central role in the holidy, with families gathering for a special meal. A prayer is said at the begining of this meal, and then typically the father will give the traditional Christmas greeting, "Khristos rodyvsya!" which means "Christ is born!" The family then gives the response, "Slavite Yoho!" which means "Let us glorify Him!"

The meal itself is made up of a variety of special foods, meant to tell the story of Christ's birth and ministry. The meal is a lenten meal, meaning it's part of a fast, which doesn't end until Christmas day, and so is made up of 12 meatless dishes. "The number 12 is used to represent the 12 apostles," Father Eugene explained. But the meal doesn't simply begin when everybody arrives. "The family gathers together, and watches for the first star to come out," Father Eugene tells us, with the children closely watching the Eastern sky for that star's appearance.

Caroling was also once an important piece to the holiday, but Father Eugen notes that is becoming less common. "It's getting harder and harder, with the current lifestyles and busyness, but there are some groups that still go out."

If you are interested in partaking in the special worship services, there are two taking place this weekend. Tonight at 9:30 p.m., and then tomorrow morning will be their Christmas day service. The Cathedral is located at 1175 Main Street.