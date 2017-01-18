Keep your windshield clean

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 18 January 2017

During this warm stretch, make sure you are keeping your windshield clean and practicing safe driving habits.

With the dirty water sitting on the road, your windshield can be hard to see out of it if you aren't using windshield washer fluid.

"By no means are we focusing on dirty windshields . . . our message is to ensure your vehicle is safe. One way to do so is to ensure you have windshield washer fluid and the ability to see through your windshield in a safe way," Constable Jason Michalyshen, the Public Information Officer with the Winnipeg Police says. "In order to drive safe, you need to be able to see through your windshield . . . your vision can be compromised significantly. It takes just a moment to not see someone walk in front of your vehicle or a vehicle that changes lanes suddenly. If you can't respond and you can't react, we could be talking about property damage or something even worse, where someone gets hurt.

When the weather is beautiful but the road conditions are slushy, Constable Michalyshen notes that we should reduce our speeds and be courteous drivers. "We all want to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible, but we want to ensure that we get there safely first and foremost."