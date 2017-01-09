Keep That Snow Off Your Roof

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 09 January 2017

You've shoveled the sidewalks and the driveway. The streets are cleared. But have you shoveled off your roof? Not doing so could cost you!

After a December with a large amount of snow, you may have done a lot of shoveling over the past month. But not shoveling your roof could end up causing you major headaches down the road.

"We have a lot of winter left. We don't want homeowners to wait until the end of winter to think about clearing the snow from their roof. It's good to be proactive because, let's face it, a lot more snow could be coming. And a lot of the snow that's on the roof could have already started to ice up or ice dam," Jonathan Scott from Charleswood Roofing said. "It's good to call your roofer, or go outside and see if the roof vents are covered, if you see ice forming on the roof or if you see major drifting in the valley areas of your roof."

Not clearing your roof of excess snow could cause failures not just in the roof itself, but throughout the house as it tries to bear the excess weight. Jonathan also recommends not going up onto the roof by yourself.

"It is smart to call a registered or certified roofer. If you are a homeowner and want to do it yourself, we recommend using a roof rake. If the roof is too high to access with a roof rake or it's too big of a project, it's recommended that you call a roofer."