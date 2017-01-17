Is your Christmas tree still standing?

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 17 January 2017

Christmas is already three weeks gone, but for many, the decorations are still up. We asked a few people why their Christmas tree was still up.

April Archambault has finally taken down her Christmas tree. Not because they wanted to, but because the only thing left were the branches from which the pine needles hung. "We always have a real tree and we always leave it up quite a long time. Usually, we're not the best at watering it but usually, it turns out OK. This year . . . it just didn't seem to last." April has already filled up her vacuum with pine needles and says that they still aren't quite done yet. "It's pretty much the worst tree we've ever had."

Shawna Hayes has had her Christmas tree up since October 31! The plan is to take it down this week after almost three full months. Shawna and her family decided not to celebrate Halloween and instead take that time to decorate for Christmas. "We love Christmas and we love celebrating Jesus. So we start that night, putting everything up. . . my husband's one request is that it lasts until January 10 because that's our oldest daughter and his birthday." If you're wondering, no, it's not a real tree. They bought a fake tree when they got married because once they realized how long they wanted it up, they knew a real tree wouldn't last that long. "I don't have any magic going on in my house," Shawna joked about it. "I don't know a live tree that would last unless we planted it in our house." Well, Shawna, there is always next year for that!

Kat gave us a call and let us know that she has taken all the decorations down, but the tree and the lights remain up. "We've enjoyed the light that it provides in the darker corner of our living room, so we are hoping to prolong it as long as possible." Kat's cats are starting to get to it, but the tree still looks outstanding. "It looks pristine unless you touch it," Kat says. Unfortunately, sounds like the tree is coming down this week. However, that's the same thing Mike Thom has said for the last three weeks, yet the tree still stands in the Thom household.

How about you? Let us know if you still have your Christmas decorations up and when you plan on finally taking them down! 1-877-951-CHVN (2486) or comment on Facebook.