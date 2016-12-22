How to Survive Airport Security

Details Written by Bailey Russell Category: Blogs Published: 22 December 2016

Whether you're visiting family for Christmas or you're heading to a warm, sunny vacation spot, the organization responsible for air travel security in Canada wants to make your travel over the holidays as easy as possible.

Mathieu Larocque is the spokesperson for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, also known as CATSA.

He says there are a few things you need to remember if you're packing a few extra things in your carry-on baggage.

1. The 100ml rule

Liquids in your carry-on baggage are limited to 100 ml or less and must be placed in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag. This includes beverages and non-solid food like yogurt, pudding and peanut butter. Anything larger, should go in checked baggage.

However, Larocque says there are some exceptions.

2. Leave gifts unwrapped

If security officers need to inspect a wrapped package, all that hard work will be for nothing. Some airports have gift-wrapping services located past security during the holiday season to help out busy travellers.

3. Pack electronics properly

CATSA says electronic games are a good way to keep children busy in the airport or on the plane, but not packing them with the security gates in mind can cause a bit of a hold up in line. To save time, leave small devices like tablets, e-books, cameras and handheld video games in in your carry-on baggage for screening. If you have larger items like laptops, DVD players, netbooks, notebooks or game consoles you need to remove them from your carry-on baggage and place them in a separate bin. Make sure there are no other items on top or underneath.

4. Choose easy-to-remove outerwear

This one can be tough, especially when it's cold outside, but CATSA says if you're bundled up make sure your outerwear is easy to take off. Make sure the little ones are wearing easy-to-remove winter jackets, boots and hats. These items must be placed in bins for screening.

5. Look for the Family/Special Needs lane

Did you know most airports have special lanes for families or people with special needs? If you need help at the checkpoint or think your group will take a little extra time, look for those lanes. They have screening equipment that can accommodate larger items, like car seats and strollers, and screening officers who offer additional assistance.

6. Have your boarding passes ready

It's usually second nature to put your boarding pass and passport away in a pocket or bag once you've checked in with your airline, but make sure you have it on hand as soon as you get to security. Officers will need to check them before you can head on through.

Bonus! Download the mobile app

Larocque says if you encounter any issues at the airport, make sure you download CATSA's "Breeze through security" mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. He says it has a lot of nifty features and awesome travel tips to make your trip go smoothly.

Basically, don't pull an Inspector Clouseau and you should be fine.