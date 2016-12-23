Holiday Operating Hours

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 23 December 2016

The Christmas break has started for schools across the province, and stores are getting ready for the last mad dash to buy Christmas presents. Before you head out, check out these holiday hours.

Stores

All retail stores are closed on Sunday, December 25

Monday, December 26 - most stores are open from 8am - 6pm (check your local store for more details)

Stores are also closed on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed at 12 noon on Friday, December 23, and closed all day on Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27.

Civic offices will also be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017.

For more information, contact 311 or email [email protected].

Recycling/Garbage Collection

There are no changes to recycling and garbage collection during the holiday season as Christmas Day and New Year's Day are on a Sunday.

Brady Road Resource Management Facility and Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on Sunday, December 25.

Citizen's can recycle their real Christmas trees by dropping them off at any of the Let's Chip In depots, open from Tuesday, December 27 until January 20, 2017. Free wood chips will be available as well in early January.

Trees will not be collected if placed beside recycling or garbage carts.

For more information, visit winnipeg.ca/waterandwaste, call 311 or email [email protected].

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on:

Sunday, December 25

Monday, December 26

Sunday, January 1, 2017

On New Year's Eve, starting at 7:00 p.m. until service ends, all bus rides will be free. Free ride applies to all Regular and Handi-Transit routes.

Leisure Centres & Swimming Pools

All Winnipeg Leisure Centres and swimming pools will close at 12 noon on Saturday, December 24.

Leisure Centres will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 (Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will reopen during special hours).

Swimming pools will reopen on Wednesday, December 28.

Swimming pools will close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Leisure Centres will close again on Saturday, December 31, and then reopen on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Swimming pools will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 (Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will reopen on Monday, January 2, 2017).

Winnipeg Public Library

Libraries will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

All libraries will be closed Sunday, December 25 to Tuesday, December 27

All libraries will be closed Sunday, January 1 to Monday, January 2, 2017.

For all other city services, contact 311 by calling 311 or emailing [email protected]