Holiday Fire Prevention Tips

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service would like to share some helpful tips to help minimize the risk of a fire in your home! Like, a house fire. You can definitely get that fireplace going!

Marc from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service gave us a call to talk about some holiday fire safety tips. He stresses caution, because nobody wants to lose their house during Christmas.

Lights and Decorations

We love decorating the tree, the house, and even people with festive lights. But some can be dangerous if you don't use them carefully.

Only use Canadian Standards Association (CSA) approved holiday lights

Make sure nothing is cracked, broken or exposed before using

Don't link more than three light strands together unless directions say it's safe to do so

Do not use lights on metallic trees (do you use a metallic tree? Let us know!)

Turn off Christmas lights (inside and out) when you go to sleep or leave the house

Christmas Trees

Does the smell of a pine tree signify Christmas for you? It does for many people, but if you don't take proper precautions, a natural Christmas tree can easily catch fire and fill a room with flames and deadly gases.

Get a fresh tree (meaning the needles are green and hard to pull from its branches). The trunk should be sticky.

Keep your tree away from all heat sources such as fireplaces and heat vents.

Keep cigarettes and candles far away from the tree

Do not leave the tree up for longer than two weeks and keep the stand filled with water at all times (sorry to all those post-Remembrance Day decorators)

Discard a dry tree promptly

Marc also discussed Christmas trees when he talked with us.

Candles

Have you ever sung Silent Night in a dark church with just candles? There is nothing like it. But, like all things that you have to light on fire, they can be dangerous.

Never leave lit candles unattended

Avoid putting lit candles in drafty areas to prevent uneven burning and wax dripping (plus, it might blow out, and you don't want that)

Extinguish a candle when it burns to within two inches of it's base

Keep candles away from flammable materials, like Christmas trees

Store candles in a cool, dark place

PRO TIP: Refrigerating candles before burning makes them burn more slowly and evenly. Wrap candles in foil or plastic to prevent the wick from absorbing moisture when you do that.

Remember, the best way spread Christmas cheer, is buying a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide detector. I think that's how the quote goes.

Seriously, though, make sure you have a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide detector in your house!