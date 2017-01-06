Help Assiniboine Park Zoo Name Polar Bear Cubs

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 06 January 2017

You can help Assiniboine Park Zoo name their two adorable polar bear cubs.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) wants you to help name two orphaned polar bear cubs who arrived at the Zoo in late 2016. Both cubs were transported by the Polar Bear Rescue Team from the Churchill area after being identified by Manitoba Sustainable Development as being in need of rescue.

A naming poll was launched today on the Assiniboine Park Zoo website and will remain open until noon on Monday, January 9.

The two finalist female names are:

Pesim (pronounced Pee-sim) - Cree word for moon

(pronounced Pee-sim) - Cree word for moon Nanuq (pronounced Nan-ook) - Inuit word for polar bear

The two male finalist names are:

Siku (pronounced See-koo) - Inuit word for ice

(pronounced See-koo) - Inuit word for ice Kisik (pronounced Kee-syk) - Cree word for sky

Once voting ends, the results will be tallied and Zoo visitors will be invited to the name announcement on Thursday, January 12. Then you will be able to see the beautiful female polar bear pictured here (Assiniboine Park Conservancy).

