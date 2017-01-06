Help Assiniboine Park Zoo Name Polar Bear Cubs

Now Playing What just played?
You can help Assiniboine Park Zoo name their two adorable polar bear cubs.
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) wants you to help name two orphaned polar bear cubs who arrived at the Zoo in late 2016. Both cubs were transported by the Polar Bear Rescue Team from the Churchill area after being identified by Manitoba Sustainable Development as being in need of rescue.
A naming poll was launched today on the Assiniboine Park Zoo website and will remain open until noon on Monday, January 9.
The two finalist female names are:
The two male finalist names are:
Once voting ends, the results will be tallied and Zoo visitors will be invited to the name announcement on Thursday, January 12. Then you will be able to see the beautiful female polar bear pictured here (Assiniboine Park Conservancy).