Free Family Movie Night This Sunday

Published: 06 January 2017

There's nothing like a free family movie night to end off the holiday break.

Cinematheque is having a "Cabin Fever" free family movie night with the 1971 version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory based on Roald Dahl's original novel. There will also be a showing of a Canadian short film called Root Canal about a nurse in a dentist's office who is bored and overhears a patient in the next room.

Cinematheque is located at 100 Arthur Street and the event begins at 2pm on Sunday, January 8th.