Free family fun this weekend - January 14-15

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 13 January 2017

Looking for some family fun this weekend? Look no further!

Public Skating

You can head to Gateway Recreation Centre on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Warmer temperatures are even expected that day, so should be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air! If you really want to feel Canadian, head to the St. Vital Park Duck Pond and enjoy the natural beauty of Winnipeg.

Arctic Glacier Winter Park

It wouldn't be right to mention free skating and not mention the Forks and their Arctic Glacier Winter Park. Head to the river and skate the amazing trails, or skate beside the Marketplace so you can jump in for hot chocolate anytime. There is also a snowboard fun park and a toboggan hill, and a giant couch made of snow.

Birds Hill Provincial Park

Birds Hill Park is turning 50 this year. Celebrate with them by heading there with your family. There are child-appropriate ski trails that you can try out. Plus while you're there, keep an eye out for the winter wildlife.

Folk For Families with Seanster and the Monsters

Children can love folk music too. Head to the Millennium Library on Saturday afternoon between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and enjoy singing, dancing and learning, all while having fun. Admission is free.