Your Weekend Family Fun Guide

Looking for activities to beat the winter blues? Check out this list of family activities to try out before you head back to school!

Free

Snowshoeing with Living Prairie Museum

Have you ever gone snowshoeing? The last few winters it's been difficult, but this winter we've been given a lot of snow. May as well make the best of it! Head to Living Prairie Museum right inside the city for a free snowshoe experience. Amy and Judson headed out to try it earlier today, you can find that video and the rest of the details here.

Family Movie Night

Finish off the Christmas break with a free family movie night at Cinemathque. Catch the 1971 version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 100 Arthur Street. Details and trailer here.

Power Smart Waterfall of Lights

Unfortunately, this one only applies if you are headed out to the Brandon area. But if you're out there, go to the west end of McGregor Avenue and skate through a dazzling display of holiday lighting. They are up until the end of February, and open between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m, so if you can't go this weekend, there is always next weekend.

Paid

Manitoba Moose vs Iowa Wild

The Manitoba Moose take on the Iowa Wild in back to back games at the MTS Centre this weekend. Watch some of our future Winnipeg Jets players and enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere, all for a fraction of the cost of a regular Jets game. The Moose play January 7 and 8.

Winnipeg Blues vs Virden Oil Capitals

Want to watch great hockey for even less? Check out the Winnipeg Blues, our own MJHL team, take on the Virden Oil Capitals at the MTS Iceplex. The game is Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba's largest drive-tru holiday light show and is running until January 7th. There are oer 1 million lights on display!