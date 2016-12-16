Free Events for You and Your Family This Weekend

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 16 December 2016

Looking for some free family fun this weekend? Check out some of these events happening in your area.

Men of Song

Join Bethel Mennonite Church for an evening of Christmas worship.

Details: Friday, December 16 at 7PM, Bethel Mennonite Church

Free Photos with Santa

Come celebrate with theDaniel Mcntyre/St Matthews Community Association. Bring the whole family and take home a free photo with the jolly Santa Claus. Stay for hot chocolate, holiday treats and activities!

Details: Saturday, December 17 at 1PM, Daniel McIntyre/St Matthews Community Association, 823 Ellice Ave.

Santa Sleigh: Santa Claus Parade in Transcona

Join the Transcona Optimist Club to see Santa come to town.

Details: Sunday, December 18 from 5PM to 8PM

If you know any free, family events happening this weekend, email [email protected] !