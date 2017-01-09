First Day Back to School - With Linden Christian

Details Written by Amy Davey Category: Blogs Published: 09 January 2017

Did you have to help some kids get ready for school this morning after a long holiday break? Parents all over Southern Manitoba are getting back into their usual routine.

We went to Linden Christian School to see how the kids, parents, and teachers were feeling about the first day back after a full two weeks off. Surprisingly most kids had quite a spring in their step ready for the new year.

Mandy is one of the moms we spoke with this morning. She said her kindergartener had a little bit more trouble getting going this morning but was so delighted to be back in school with his friends. And she was very happy to have the routine started again.