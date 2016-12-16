Extreme Cold Warnings Issued for Much of Manitoba

Details Written by Michael Thom Category: Blogs Published: 16 December 2016

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of Manitoba.

The cold arctic blast continues its grip on much of the province. Environment Canada is warning us that we could see windchills of -40 and colder. "Extreme windchill values of minus 40 are expected to develop overnight as another shot of cold arctic air invades southern Manitoba from the north. With the mercury expected to dip below the minus 30 degree mark by morning and light northwesterly winds of 10 to 15 km/h, windchill values will be in the minus 35 to minus 40 range tonight and dip below minus 40 early Saturday. Conditions may improve slightly during the day Saturday but extreme windchills are likely Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as well," Environment Canada stated in a release.

The following areas are under the warning: