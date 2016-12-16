End of Teen Challenge Radiothon

Details Written by Judson Rempel Category: Blogs Published: 16 December 2016

CHVN spent the last three days at Adult and Teen Challenge, and donors across Manitoba became part of a story as we raised money for those struggling with addiction.

The Adult and Teen Challenge radiothon has come to a close, and thanks to your generous support, we helped raise $80,367!

Day one was incredibly exciting! We had a $14,000 match and used it all by the end of the day! We ended day one at $28,420. We also heard some amazing stories, like that of Jordan Wares and his parents, Kevin and Rose. They talked about how their family was broken before Jordan came to Teen Challenge, and how God has been restoring that family.

Day two saw the ladies come from Brandon and share their stories. They broke our hearts and offered us so much hope for the future! We heard Krista, who was caught up in a world of drugs and alcohol and on the verge of suicide. Teen Challenge stepped in and changed her life, and with it, the life of her father, Darren. Darren said, "This Christmas is going to be the best Christmas I've ever had because I'm going to be celebrating it with my daughter!"

There was a lot of excitement on day number three as we wrapped things up. We had one incredible donor donate $10,000! We also had two businesses out there, WinDeck and Funk's Toyota, who continued to up each other! In the end, we finished off at $80,367. Your donations help Teen Challenge continue to change lives!